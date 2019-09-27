What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in October 2019

Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in October 2019.
What's new on Netflix
October 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf's Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
October 2
Living Undocumented -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) -- NETFLIX FILM
Rotten: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 3
Seis Manos -- NETFLIX ANIME
October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Creeped Out: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Tall Grass -- NETFLIX FILM
Peaky Blinders: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raising Dion -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween -- NETFLIX FAMILY
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth -- NETFLIX FAMILY
October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Water Diviner
October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween -- NETFLIX FAMILY
October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 10
Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell -- NETFLIX ANIME
October 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie -- NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
The Forest of Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Fractured -- NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La influencia -- NETFLIX FILM
Plan Coeur: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch -- NETFLIX FILM
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
October 12
Banlieusards -- NETFLIX FILM
October 15
Dark Crimes
October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sinister 2
October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED -- NETFLIX FAMILY
October 18
The Yard (Avlu) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Baby: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eli -- NETFLIX FILM
Interior Design Masters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The House of Flowers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laundromat -- NETFLIX FILM
Living with Yourself -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 8 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Seventeen -- NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Tell Me Who I Am -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Toon: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unnatural Selection -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Upstarts -- NETFLIX FILM
October 19
Men in Black
October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dancing with the Birds -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24
Daybreak -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Revenge of Pontianak
October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brotherhood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dolemite Is My Name -- NETFLIX FILM
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Kominsky Method: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monzon -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! France (C’est du gateau!) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prank Encounters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rattlesnake -- NETFLIX FILM
It Takes a Lunatic -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 28
A 3 Minute Hug -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Miss Sumo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part ll -- NETFLIX ANIME
Nowhere Man -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raging Bull
What's new on Hulu
Movies
A Fairly Odd Summer (10/1)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (10/1)
Amazing Grace (10/2)
American Beauty (10/1)
An American Haunting (10/1)
Be Cool (10/1)
Beautiful Creatures (10/1)
Benjamin (10/22)
Big Time Movie (10/1)
Blade (10/1)
Blade 2 (10/1)
Blade: Trinity (10/1)
Blue Jasmine (10/1)
Blurt (10/1)
Boyz N’ The Hood (10/1)
Brooklyn’s Finest (10/1)
Cadillac Man (10/1)
Cloverfield (10/1)
Constantine (10/1)
Crash (10/1)
Days of Thunder (10/1)
Dead Heat (10/1)
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (10/1)
Eagle Vs. Shark (10/1)
Election (10/1)
Event Horizon (10/1)
Face/Off (10/1)
Fled (10/1)
Forces of Nature (10/1)
Get Shorty (10/1)
Ghost World (10/1)
Hellraiser (10/1)
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (10/1)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (10/1)
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (10/1)
High Noon (10/1)
Hoosiers (10/1)
I Spit on Your Grave (10/1)
I Spit on Your Grave 2 (10/1)
I Spit on Your Grave 3 (10/1)
Impostor (10/1)
Into the Blue (10/1)
Kalifornia (10/1)
Killing Zoe (10/26)
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (10/1)
Little Black Book (10/1)
Little Monsters (10/11)
Little Woods (10/14)
Love Crimes (10/1)
Major League II (10/1)
Megan Leavey (10/9)
Miami Group Murder (10/1)
Missing Link (10/7)
Mousehunt (10/1)
Much Ado About Nothing (10/1)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (10/1)
Never Back Down (10/1)
No Way Out (10/1)
North Dallas Forty (10/1)
One Direction: This Is Us (10/1)
Patriot Games (10/1)
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (10/4)
Permanent Midnight (10/1)
Pieces of April (10/1)
Platoon (10/1)
Play it Again, Sam (10/1)
Project Nim (10/1)
Rain Man (10/1)
Rent (10/1)
Saturday Night Fever (10/1)
Saw (10/1)
Saw 2 (10/1)
Saw 6 (10/1)
School Ties (10/1)
Set Up (10/1)
Sixteen Candles (10/1)
Snakes on a Plane (10/1)
Sneakerheadz (10/1)
Split Decisions (10/1)
Stargate (10/1)
Surf’s Up (10/1)
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (10/1)
The Accused (10/1)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (10/1)
The Conspirator (10/1)
The Haunting (10/1)
The Haunting in Connecticut (10/1)
The Hunted (10/1)
The Killer Next Door (10/1)
The Ladybug (10/20)
The Last Face (10/13)
The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear (10/1)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (10/1)
The Orphanage (10/1)
The Peacemaker (10/1)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits (10/1)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (10/1)
The Wrestler (10/1)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (10/17)
Total Recall (10/1)
Trading Mom (10/1)
Trespassers (10/11)
True Colors (10/1)
True Grit (10/1)
Up in the Air (10/1)
Vampire in Brooklyn (10/1)
Varsity Blues (10/1)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (10/1)
What Lies Beneath (10/1)
Winter’s Bone (10/1)
Witness (10/1)
Wounds (10/18)
TV
60 Days In: Season 5 (10/1)
Alien Encounters: Season 2-3 (10/1)
Almost Family: Series Premiere (10/3)
American Pickers: Season 19 (10/1)
Basketball Wives LA: Seasons 1-5 (10/1)
Biography: The Trump Dynasty: Season 1 (10/1)
Born This Way: Seasons 3-4 (10/1)
Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere (10/23)
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 7D (10/20)
Children of the Snow: Season 1 (10/1)
Detroit: Comeback City: Season 1 (10/1)
Diners, Drive Ins and Dives: Season 26 (10/1)
Drunk History: Season 6B (10/5)
Fairy Tail: Season 9C (10/21)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Season 1 (10/1)
Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 11 (10/1)
Halloween Baking Championship: Seasons 1-3 (10/1)
Halloween Wars: Seasons 4-7 (10/1)
Halloween Wars: Special (10/1)
House Hunters: Seasons 110 & 111 (10/1)
I Am Frankie: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)
Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie (10/4)
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (10/1)
Kids Say the Darndest Things: Series Premiere (10/7)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3 (10/1)
Letterkenny: Season 7 (10/14)
Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2 (10/4)
Looking For Alaska: Season 1 (10/18)
Many Shades of Jane: Season 1 (10/1)
Mountain Men: Seasons 3-4 (10/1)
Murder in the Heartland: Season 1 (10/1)
My 600-lb Life: Season 7 (10/1)
OutDaughtered: Season 4 (10/1)
Paradise Run: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)
Paranormal Lockdown UK: Season 1 (10/1)
Property Virgins: Seasons 16-17 (10/1)
Sailor Moon: Season 4 (10/1)
Saints & Sinners: Season 4 (10/4)
Storage Wars: Season 12 (10/1)
The Bravest Knight: Season 1B (10/11)
The Dead Files: Seasons 7-8 (10/1)
The Dude Perfect Show: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta: Season 1 (10/1)
The Hills: Seasons 1-6 (10/1)
The Rap Game: Season 5 (10/1)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 11 (10/4)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 9 (10/7)
UFO Conspiracies: Season 1 (10/1)
Zomboat!: Series Premiere (10/25)
What's new on HBO
Premieres
October 1 at 9 pm: Diego Maradona, HBO Documentary Films
October 2 at 10 pm: 24/7 College Football: Florida Gators, Series Premiere
October 4 at 8 pm: Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, HBO Latino Special
October 5 at 10 pm: Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, Series Premiere
October 7 at 10 pm: Our Boys, Season Finale
October 10 at 9 pm: Torn Apart: Separated at the Border, HBO Documentary Films
October 11 at 10 pm: Pico De Neblina, Season Finale
October 13 at 9 pm: Succession, Season 2 Finale
October 13 at 10 pm: The Righteous Gemstones, Season 1 Finale
October 13 at 10:30 pm: Ballers, Season 5 Finale
October 17 at 9 pm: Liberty: Mother of Exiles, HBO Documentary Films
October 18 at 10 pm: La Vida Secreta, Season 2 Premiere
October 20 at 9 pm: Watchmen, Series Premiere
October 21 at 10 pm: Catherine the Great, Limited Series Premiere
October 24 at 9 pm: Saudi Women’s Driving School, HBO Documentary Films
October 27 at 10:30 pm: Mrs. Fletcher, Limited Series Premiere
October 27 at 10 pm: Silicon Valley, Season 6 Premiere
October 28 at 9 pm: The Deuce, Season 3 Finale
October 29 at 9 pm: Any One Of Us, HBO Sports Documentary
October 30 at 9 pm: The Bronx, USA, HBO Documentary Films
Movies Starting October 1
A Handful of Dust (1988)
Black Swan (2010)
Bounce (2000)
The Fourth Kind (2009)
George of the Jungle (1997)
Green Lantern (Extended Version) (2011)
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
Happy Death Day (2017)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)
I.Q. (1994)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Judge Dredd (1995)
Kiss of Death (1995)
Madagascar (2005)
Men of Honor (2000)
Moulin Rouge! (2001)
The Object of My Affection (1998)
Open Range (2003)
Season of the Witch (2011)
Sky High (2005)
The 33 (2015)
Three Fugitives (1989)
War of the Worlds (2005)
Movies Starting October 21
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Movies Ending October 5:
Justice League (2017)
Movies Ending October 12
Veronica Mars (2014)
Movies Ending October 31:
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
A Time to Kill (1996)
A Walk in the Clouds (1995)
Bruno (2009)
The Danish Girl (2015)
Dracula (1979)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Ferdinand (2017)
The First Grader (2011)
The First Purge (2018)
Hulk (2003)
I Am Sam (2002)
Jessabelle (2014)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut) (2005)
Knock Knock (2015)
Lottery Ticket (2010)
The Meg (2018)
My Little Eye (2003)
Predators (2010)
She’s Funny That Way (2015)
Skyscraper (2018)
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Tupac: Resurrection (2003)
Waking Ned Devine (1998)
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.