What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in October 2019

Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in October 2019.

What's new on Netflix

October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf's Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) -- NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 3

Seis Manos -- NETFLIX ANIME

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Creeped Out: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Tall Grass -- NETFLIX FILM

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raising Dion -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 10

Schitt's Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell -- NETFLIX ANIME

October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie -- NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

The Forest of Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Fractured -- NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La influencia -- NETFLIX FILM

Plan Coeur: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch -- NETFLIX FILM

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 12

Banlieusards -- NETFLIX FILM

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 18

The Yard (Avlu) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baby: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eli -- NETFLIX FILM

Interior Design Masters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The House of Flowers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laundromat -- NETFLIX FILM

Living with Yourself -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 8 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Seventeen -- NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Tell Me Who I Am -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Toon: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unnatural Selection -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Upstarts -- NETFLIX FILM

October 19

Men in Black

October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brotherhood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolemite Is My Name -- NETFLIX FILM

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monzon -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! France (C’est du gateau!) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rattlesnake -- NETFLIX FILM

It Takes a Lunatic -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Miss Sumo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll -- NETFLIX ANIME

Nowhere Man -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raging Bull

What's new on Hulu

Movies

A Fairly Odd Summer (10/1)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (10/1)

Amazing Grace (10/2)

American Beauty (10/1)

An American Haunting (10/1)

Be Cool (10/1)

Beautiful Creatures (10/1)

Benjamin (10/22)

Big Time Movie (10/1)

Blade (10/1)

Blade 2 (10/1)

Blade: Trinity (10/1)

Blue Jasmine (10/1)

Blurt (10/1)

Boyz N’ The Hood (10/1)

Brooklyn’s Finest (10/1)

Cadillac Man (10/1)

Cloverfield (10/1)

Constantine (10/1)

Crash (10/1)

Days of Thunder (10/1)

Dead Heat (10/1)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (10/1)

Eagle Vs. Shark (10/1)

Election (10/1)

Event Horizon (10/1)

Face/Off (10/1)

Fled (10/1)

Forces of Nature (10/1)

Get Shorty (10/1)

Ghost World (10/1)

Hellraiser (10/1)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (10/1)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (10/1)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (10/1)

High Noon (10/1)

Hoosiers (10/1)

I Spit on Your Grave (10/1)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (10/1)

I Spit on Your Grave 3 (10/1)

Impostor (10/1)

Into the Blue (10/1)

Kalifornia (10/1)

Killing Zoe (10/26)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (10/1)

Little Black Book (10/1)

Little Monsters (10/11)

Little Woods (10/14)

Love Crimes (10/1)

Major League II (10/1)

Megan Leavey (10/9)

Miami Group Murder (10/1)

Missing Link (10/7)

Mousehunt (10/1)

Much Ado About Nothing (10/1)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (10/1)

Never Back Down (10/1)

No Way Out (10/1)

North Dallas Forty (10/1)

One Direction: This Is Us (10/1)

Patriot Games (10/1)

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (10/4)

Permanent Midnight (10/1)

Pieces of April (10/1)

Platoon (10/1)

Play it Again, Sam (10/1)

Project Nim (10/1)

Rain Man (10/1)

Rent (10/1)

Saturday Night Fever (10/1)

Saw (10/1)

Saw 2 (10/1)

Saw 6 (10/1)

School Ties (10/1)

Set Up (10/1)

Sixteen Candles (10/1)

Snakes on a Plane (10/1)

Sneakerheadz (10/1)

Split Decisions (10/1)

Stargate (10/1)

Surf’s Up (10/1)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (10/1)

The Accused (10/1)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (10/1)

The Conspirator (10/1)

The Haunting (10/1)

The Haunting in Connecticut (10/1)

The Hunted (10/1)

The Killer Next Door (10/1)

The Ladybug (10/20)

The Last Face (10/13)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear (10/1)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (10/1)

The Orphanage (10/1)

The Peacemaker (10/1)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (10/1)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (10/1)

The Wrestler (10/1)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (10/17)

Total Recall (10/1)

Trading Mom (10/1)

Trespassers (10/11)

True Colors (10/1)

True Grit (10/1)

Up in the Air (10/1)

Vampire in Brooklyn (10/1)

Varsity Blues (10/1)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (10/1)

What Lies Beneath (10/1)

Winter’s Bone (10/1)

Witness (10/1)

Wounds (10/18)

TV

60 Days In: Season 5 (10/1)

Alien Encounters: Season 2-3 (10/1)

Almost Family: Series Premiere (10/3)

American Pickers: Season 19 (10/1)

Basketball Wives LA: Seasons 1-5 (10/1)

Biography: The Trump Dynasty: Season 1 (10/1)

Born This Way: Seasons 3-4 (10/1)

Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere (10/23)

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 7D (10/20)

Children of the Snow: Season 1 (10/1)

Detroit: Comeback City: Season 1 (10/1)

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives: Season 26 (10/1)

Drunk History: Season 6B (10/5)

Fairy Tail: Season 9C (10/21)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Season 1 (10/1)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 11 (10/1)

Halloween Baking Championship: Seasons 1-3 (10/1)

Halloween Wars: Seasons 4-7 (10/1)

Halloween Wars: Special (10/1)

House Hunters: Seasons 110 & 111 (10/1)

I Am Frankie: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)

Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie (10/4)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (10/1)

Kids Say the Darndest Things: Series Premiere (10/7)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3 (10/1)

Letterkenny: Season 7 (10/14)

Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2 (10/4)

Looking For Alaska: Season 1 (10/18)

Many Shades of Jane: Season 1 (10/1)

Mountain Men: Seasons 3-4 (10/1)

Murder in the Heartland: Season 1 (10/1)

My 600-lb Life: Season 7 (10/1)

OutDaughtered: Season 4 (10/1)

Paradise Run: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)

Paranormal Lockdown UK: Season 1 (10/1)

Property Virgins: Seasons 16-17 (10/1)

Sailor Moon: Season 4 (10/1)

Saints & Sinners: Season 4 (10/4)

Storage Wars: Season 12 (10/1)

The Bravest Knight: Season 1B (10/11)

The Dead Files: Seasons 7-8 (10/1)

The Dude Perfect Show: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta: Season 1 (10/1)

The Hills: Seasons 1-6 (10/1)

The Rap Game: Season 5 (10/1)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 11 (10/4)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 9 (10/7)

UFO Conspiracies: Season 1 (10/1)

Zomboat!: Series Premiere (10/25)

What's new on HBO

Premieres

October 1 at 9 pm: Diego Maradona, HBO Documentary Films

October 2 at 10 pm: 24/7 College Football: Florida Gators, Series Premiere

October 4 at 8 pm: Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, HBO Latino Special

October 5 at 10 pm: Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, Series Premiere

October 7 at 10 pm: Our Boys, Season Finale

October 10 at 9 pm: Torn Apart: Separated at the Border, HBO Documentary Films

October 11 at 10 pm: Pico De Neblina, Season Finale

October 13 at 9 pm: Succession, Season 2 Finale

October 13 at 10 pm: The Righteous Gemstones, Season 1 Finale

October 13 at 10:30 pm: Ballers, Season 5 Finale

October 17 at 9 pm: Liberty: Mother of Exiles, HBO Documentary Films

October 18 at 10 pm: La Vida Secreta, Season 2 Premiere

October 20 at 9 pm: Watchmen, Series Premiere

October 21 at 10 pm: Catherine the Great, Limited Series Premiere

October 24 at 9 pm: Saudi Women’s Driving School, HBO Documentary Films

October 27 at 10:30 pm: Mrs. Fletcher, Limited Series Premiere

October 27 at 10 pm: Silicon Valley, Season 6 Premiere

October 28 at 9 pm: The Deuce, Season 3 Finale

October 29 at 9 pm: Any One Of Us, HBO Sports Documentary

October 30 at 9 pm: The Bronx, USA, HBO Documentary Films

Movies Starting October 1

A Handful of Dust (1988)

Black Swan (2010)

Bounce (2000)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

George of the Jungle (1997)

Green Lantern (Extended Version) (2011)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Happy Death Day (2017)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

I.Q. (1994)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kiss of Death (1995)

Madagascar (2005)

Men of Honor (2000)

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Open Range (2003)

Season of the Witch (2011)

Sky High (2005)

The 33 (2015)

Three Fugitives (1989)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Movies Starting October 21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Movies Ending October 5:

Justice League (2017)

Movies Ending October 12

Veronica Mars (2014)

Movies Ending October 31:

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Time to Kill (1996)

A Walk in the Clouds (1995)

Bruno (2009)

The Danish Girl (2015)

Dracula (1979)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Ferdinand (2017)

The First Grader (2011)

The First Purge (2018)

Hulk (2003)

I Am Sam (2002)

Jessabelle (2014)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut) (2005)

Knock Knock (2015)

Lottery Ticket (2010)

The Meg (2018)

My Little Eye (2003)

Predators (2010)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Skyscraper (2018)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Tupac: Resurrection (2003)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

