What's new at Cedar Point in 2018: Ticket prices increase, new record-breaking coaster to debut

Cedar Point season is almost upon us and there's a lot of changes coming to the amusement park in 2018.

To start, ticket prices have increased - it'll now cost you $72 for a one day ticket to the park. That's up from $67-69 last season. Cedar Point is offering a deal on tickets right now here.

The other big news is the debut of their new record breaking roller coaster "Steel Vengeance," which is slated to become the world's tallest hybrid roller coaster at 205 feet tall and the world's fastest hybrid roller coaster at 74 miles per hour.

At more than 200 feet tall, the new hybrid design combines a steel running track on a massive wooden structure that provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride while enabling the coaster’s trains to perform maneuvers previously unheard of on a wooden roller coaster.

Read more about the new coaster here.

Take a virtual ride on the new coaster below:

Here's what else is new at Cedar Point in 2018:

Point Plaza – The former Park Plaza gift shop, located at the park’s main entrance, is undergoing a complete renovation. With beach-themed décor, Point Plaza will feature a wide variety of Cedar Point souvenirs, t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, bathing suits, candies, snacks and more.

Frontier Foldovers – Located in the former BBQ Shack on the Frontier Trail, this new quick-service food stop will offer folded brisket, chicken and Italian meat sandwiches.

Sidewinder Sue’s – Located near the FrontierTown train station, guests will enjoy new “twisty” fries with meat toppings of pulled pork, brisket or chili.

Miss Keat’s Smoke Shack – New barbecue brisket, pork, wings, sausage and savory sides will be served at this restaurant adjacent to Last Chance Saloon in FrontierTown.

Roundup – The menu gets a shake-up at Roundup with bigger, bolder burgers to match Steel Vengeance’s big and bold thrills, located near Maverick’s entrance.

Chick-fil-A® – Chicken sandwiches, waffle potato fries and hand-spun milkshakes are back. Chick-fil-A returns to FrontierTown in the former Frontier Inn.

FrontierTown Shooting Gallery – The popular game of skill, complete with animated scenes and sounds, returns in the Jitney Arcade.

Western Shoot-out – The Western Shoot-out in FrontierTown becomes the popular basketball game of H-O-R-S-E as guests attempt to sink baskets from strategically-placed spots on the midway.

Gossip Gulch – The new Gossip Gulch stage, located adjacent to Roundup, will feature themed live entertainment, including the park’s Bluegrass Jamboree.

“Lusty Lil’s French Revue” – Lusty Lil’s FrontierTown friends are performing their idea of a French Revue, but misadventure and misunderstanding get in the way. It results in a family-friendly show filled with live music, comedy and cancan dancers. Lusty Lil’s French Revue will play in the Palace Theatre in FrontierTown.

“Vertical Impact” – Acrobats and dancers perform in this new fast-paced, high-energy show in Celebration Plaza.

“Snoopy’s Dog Days of Summer” – Snoopy and his PEANUTS® pals will gather on the Main Midway near Pagoda Gift Shop in this new family-friendly celebration of music, dancing and fun.

Midway Entertainers – Live music comes alive on the midways with The Traildust Trio, performing classic country in the Gazebo near Town Hall Museum; The Tomfooleries guitar duo will entertain with comedy and music in the Palace Theatre and on FrontierTown’s streets; The Swell Tones will serenade guests with their classic 50’s musical stylings on the Main Midway; the Roving Beach Crew will wander the midways, interacting with guests on their quest to find the Cedar Point Beach; and the Summerdaze Band takes the stage at Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

Cedar Point's season opens on May 5, 2018.

