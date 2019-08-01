What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in August 2019

Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in August 2019.
What's new on Netflix
August 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
August 2
Ask the StoryBots (Season 3) Netflix Family
Basketball or Nothing Netflix Original
Dear White People (Volume 3) Netflix Original
Derry Girls (Season 2) Netflix Original
Otherhood Netflix Film
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 3) Netflix Family
August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 4) Netflix Original
August 5
Enter the Anime Netflix Original
No Good Nick (Part 2) Netflix Family
August 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
August 8
Dollar Netflix Original
Jane The Virgin (Season 5)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director Netflix Original
Wu Assassins Netflix Original
August 9
Cable Girls (Season 4) Netflix Original
The Family Netflix Original
GLOW (Season 3) Netflix Original
The InBESTigators Netflix Family
iZombie (Season 5)
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling Netflix Family
Sintonia Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Netflix Family
August 13
Knightfall (Season 2)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Netflix Original
August 14
The 100 (Season 6)
August 15
Cannon Busters Netflix Anime
August 16
45 rpm Netflix Original
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez Netflix Original
Better Than Us Netflix Original
Diagnosis Netflix Original
Frontera verde Netflix Original
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Netflix Family
The Little Switzerland Netflix Film
MINDHUNTER (Season 2) Netflix Original
QB1: Beyond the Lights (Season 3) Netflix Original
Selfless
Sextuplets Netflix Film
Super Monsters Back to School Netflix Family
Victim Number 8 Netflix Original
August 17
The Punisher (2004)
August 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free Netflix Original
August 21
American Factory Netflix Original
Hyperdrive Netflix Original
August 22
Love Alarm Netflix Original
August 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema Netflix Original
HERO MASK: Part II Netflix Anime
Rust Valley Restorers Netflix Original
August 27
Million Pound Menu (Season 2) Netflix Original
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 7) Netflix Family
August 29
Falling Inn Love Netflix Film
Kardec Netflix Film
Workin’ Moms (Season 3) Netflix Original
August 30
The A List Netflix Original
CAROLE & TUESDAY Netflix Anime
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Netflix Original
Droppin’ Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original
La Grande Classe Netflix Film
Mighty Little Bheem (Season 2) Netflix Family
Styling Hollywood Netflix Original
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis Netflix Family
Un bandido honrado Netflix Original
August 31
Luo Bao Bei (Season 1)
What's new on Hulu
Aug. 1
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
The Color Purple
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dances with Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hacker
Heartland: Season 11
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenius
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Pure: Season 2
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
Step UP
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Unikitty: Season 1B
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Zookeeper
Aug. 2
Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11
Rick Steves’ Crusing the Mediterranean
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Aug. 5
The Kleptocrats
Aug. 6
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan: Season 3A
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6
Plus One
Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
Aug. 7
The Armstrong Tapes: Special
Aug. 8
Apollo: Back to the Moon
Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere
Mortdecai
Aug. 11
AWOL
Aug. 13
Sharkfest
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods
Aug. 15
Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head
Aug. 16
Find Me In Paris: Season 2
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Aug. 18
The Bookshop
Aug. 20
The Layover
Aug. 21
This Way Up: Season 1
Aug. 22
A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan
Aug. 23
Jawline
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Operation Finale
Aug. 24
Mapplethorpe
Aug. 25
Wicked Tuna: Season 5
Aug. 26
Captain Fantastic
Aug. 27
Mom: Season 6
The Lincoln Lawyer
Aug. 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug. 29
The Son: Season 2
Body at Brighton Rock
Aug. 30
Four of a Kind: Season 1
Gintama: Season 1
Gameface: Season 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 2
What's new on HBO
Premieres
August 2 at 11 pm: A Black Lady Sketch Show, Series Premiere
August 4 at 10 pm: Euphoria, Season 1 Finale
August 5 at 10 pm: Divorce, Season 3 Finale
August 5 at 10 pm: Pico De Neblina, Season 1 Premiere
August 6 at 10 pm: Hard Knocks: Training Camps with the Oakland Raiders, Season Premiere, HBO Sports
August 10 at 10:30 pm: My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, HBO Specials
August 11 at 9 pm: Succession, Season 2 Premiere
August 14 at 8 pm: Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America, HBO Documentary Films
August 16 at 9:30 pm: Entre Nos: Fina Brillon, HBO Specials
August 18 at 10 pm: The Righteous Gemstones, Series Premiere
Coming Soon: Ballers, Season 5 Premiere
Theatrical Premieres
August 2 at 8 pm: Boy Erased (2018)
August 3 at 8 pm: The Favourite (2018)
August 10 at 8 pm: Aquaman (2018)
August 17 at 8 pm: The Mule (2018)
August 24 at 8 pm: Mortal Engines (2018)
August 30 at 6 am: A Lego Brickumentary (2014)
August 31 at 8 pm: Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)
Estrenos
August 1 at 7:30 pm: Marisol (2019)
August 2 at 8 pm: El Angel (2019)
August 2 at 7:20 pm: Me 3.769 (2019)
August 2 at 8 pm: Miss Bala (2019)
August 9 at 8 pm: No Me Digas Solterona (2019)
August 16 at 8 pm: Que Te Juegas (2019)
Movies Starting August 1
Arizona (2018)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (2011)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta! (2019)
Body Heat (1981)
Brothers (2009)
Chariots of Fire (1981)
Conviction (2010)
Dangerous Liaisons (1988)
Deliver Us From Eva (2003)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story (2005)
Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
Getaway (2013)
Going the Distance (2010)
The Lost Boys (1987)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Out of Africa (1985)
Rio (2011)
Search Party (2016)
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
Underdog (2007)
Movies Ending August 31
50 First Dates (2004) *Staff Pick
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure (2014)
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Sawtoothed Cave (2015)
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)
Date Night (Extended Version) (2010)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Down a Dark Hall (2018)
Geostorm (2017)
Green Zone (2010)
Ocean’s 8 (2018)
Shrek 2 (2004) *Staff Pick
Sinister 2 (2015)
Super Troopers 2 (2018)
Tag (2018)
The Best Man (1999)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Grudge (Extended Version) (2004)
The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)
The Mask (1994)
The Pelican Brief (1993)
The Prestige (2006)
The Wolfman (2010)
Tully (2018) *Staff Pick
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.