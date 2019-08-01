What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in August 2019

Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in August 2019.

What's new on Netflix

August 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

August 2

Ask the StoryBots (Season 3) Netflix Family

Basketball or Nothing Netflix Original

Dear White People (Volume 3) Netflix Original

Derry Girls (Season 2) Netflix Original

Otherhood Netflix Film

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 3) Netflix Family

August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 4) Netflix Original

August 5

Enter the Anime Netflix Original

No Good Nick (Part 2) Netflix Family

August 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

August 8

Dollar Netflix Original

Jane The Virgin (Season 5)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director Netflix Original

Wu Assassins Netflix Original

August 9

Cable Girls (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Family Netflix Original

GLOW (Season 3) Netflix Original

The InBESTigators Netflix Family

iZombie (Season 5)

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling Netflix Family

Sintonia Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Netflix Family

August 13

Knightfall (Season 2)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Netflix Original

August 14

The 100 (Season 6)

August 15

Cannon Busters Netflix Anime

August 16

45 rpm Netflix Original

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez Netflix Original

Better Than Us Netflix Original

Diagnosis Netflix Original

Frontera verde Netflix Original

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Netflix Family

The Little Switzerland Netflix Film

MINDHUNTER (Season 2) Netflix Original

QB1: Beyond the Lights (Season 3) Netflix Original

Selfless

Sextuplets Netflix Film

Super Monsters Back to School Netflix Family

Victim Number 8 Netflix Original

August 17

The Punisher (2004)

August 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free Netflix Original

August 21

American Factory Netflix Original

Hyperdrive Netflix Original

August 22

Love Alarm Netflix Original

August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema Netflix Original

HERO MASK: Part II Netflix Anime

Rust Valley Restorers Netflix Original

August 27

Million Pound Menu (Season 2) Netflix Original

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 7) Netflix Family

August 29

Falling Inn Love Netflix Film

Kardec Netflix Film

Workin’ Moms (Season 3) Netflix Original

August 30

The A List Netflix Original

CAROLE & TUESDAY Netflix Anime

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Netflix Original

Droppin’ Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original

La Grande Classe Netflix Film

Mighty Little Bheem (Season 2) Netflix Family

Styling Hollywood Netflix Original

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis Netflix Family

Un bandido honrado Netflix Original

August 31

Luo Bao Bei (Season 1)

What's new on Hulu

Aug. 1

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bulletproof Monk

Cats & Dogs

Chinese Box

The Color Purple

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Dances with Wolves

Das Boot

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hacker

Heartland: Season 11

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Ingenius

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kama Sutra

Man on a Ledge

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years

Meet the Parents

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Pure: Season 2

Rat Race

Repentance

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Rushmore

Seven

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Stargate

Step UP

The Terminator

The Transporter

Throw Momma from the Train

Tracker

Unikitty: Season 1B

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can’t Jump

Zookeeper

Aug. 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11

Rick Steves’ Crusing the Mediterranean

Anger Management

Non-Fiction

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Aug. 5

The Kleptocrats

Aug. 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

Attack on Titan: Season 3A

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6

Plus One

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

Aug. 7

The Armstrong Tapes: Special

Aug. 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon

Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere

Mortdecai

Aug. 11

AWOL

Aug. 13

Sharkfest

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Aug. 15

Dogman

Own the Sky

Rattlesnakes

Smoke Signals

The Actors

Zoo-Head

Aug. 16

Find Me In Paris: Season 2

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Aug. 18

The Bookshop

Aug. 20

The Layover

Aug. 21

This Way Up: Season 1

Aug. 22

A Simple Favor

Hail, Satan

Aug. 23

Jawline

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Operation Finale

Aug. 24

Mapplethorpe

Aug. 25

Wicked Tuna: Season 5

Aug. 26

Captain Fantastic

Aug. 27

Mom: Season 6

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 29

The Son: Season 2

Body at Brighton Rock

Aug. 30

Four of a Kind: Season 1

Gintama: Season 1

Gameface: Season 2

S.W.A.T.: Season 2

What's new on HBO

Premieres

August 2 at 11 pm: A Black Lady Sketch Show, Series Premiere

August 4 at 10 pm: Euphoria, Season 1 Finale

August 5 at 10 pm: Divorce, Season 3 Finale

August 5 at 10 pm: Pico De Neblina, Season 1 Premiere

August 6 at 10 pm: Hard Knocks: Training Camps with the Oakland Raiders, Season Premiere, HBO Sports

August 10 at 10:30 pm: My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, HBO Specials

August 11 at 9 pm: Succession, Season 2 Premiere

August 14 at 8 pm: Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America, HBO Documentary Films

August 16 at 9:30 pm: Entre Nos: Fina Brillon, HBO Specials

August 18 at 10 pm: The Righteous Gemstones, Series Premiere

Coming Soon: Ballers, Season 5 Premiere

Theatrical Premieres

August 2 at 8 pm: Boy Erased (2018)

August 3 at 8 pm: The Favourite (2018)

August 10 at 8 pm: Aquaman (2018)

August 17 at 8 pm: The Mule (2018)

August 24 at 8 pm: Mortal Engines (2018)

August 30 at 6 am: A Lego Brickumentary (2014)

August 31 at 8 pm: Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

Estrenos

August 1 at 7:30 pm: Marisol (2019)

August 2 at 8 pm: El Angel (2019)

August 2 at 7:20 pm: Me 3.769 (2019)

August 2 at 8 pm: Miss Bala (2019)

August 9 at 8 pm: No Me Digas Solterona (2019)

August 16 at 8 pm: Que Te Juegas (2019)

Movies Starting August 1

Arizona (2018)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (2011)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta! (2019)

Body Heat (1981)

Brothers (2009)

Chariots of Fire (1981)

Conviction (2010)

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story (2005)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Getaway (2013)

Going the Distance (2010)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Out of Africa (1985)

Rio (2011)

Search Party (2016)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

Underdog (2007)

Movies Ending August 31

50 First Dates (2004) *Staff Pick

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure (2014)

Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Sawtoothed Cave (2015)

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)

Date Night (Extended Version) (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Down a Dark Hall (2018)

Geostorm (2017)

Green Zone (2010)

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Shrek 2 (2004) *Staff Pick

Sinister 2 (2015)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Tag (2018)

The Best Man (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Grudge (Extended Version) (2004)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

The Mask (1994)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Prestige (2006)

The Wolfman (2010)

Tully (2018) *Staff Pick

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.