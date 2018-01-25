Wu-Tang Clan to headline Detroit's Movement Music Festival

DETROIT - The lineup has been rolled out for Detroit's annual Memorial Day weekend music festival.

Movement has announced Wu-Tang Clan will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a headlining set.

The rap group will join powerhouse DJs Claude VonStroke, Loco Dice and The Martinez Brothers on the main stage during the world-renowned electronic music festival.

Other notables on the lineup include Carl Craig, Diplo, Rezz, Seth Troxler and Stacey Pullen.

The festival returns to Detroit's Hart Plaza May 26 - 28, 2018.

For ticket information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.