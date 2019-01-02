WWE Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dies at age 76

Cast member Gene Okerlund attends the WWE screening of 'Legends' House' at Smith & Wollensky on April 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WWE)

Legendary World Wrestling Entertainment interviewer "Mean" Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76, WWE.com announced Wednesday.

Okerlund joined WWE in 1984 after spending nearly 15 years with the American Wrestling Association (AWA). He remained with WWE from 1984-1993 and then worked for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1993-2001 and became the most notable interviewer in professional wrestling history in the process.

After WWE bought WCW in 2001, Okerlund returned to the company as a jack of all trades and announced the gimmick battle royale at Wrestlemania 17 alongside Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

While he didn't appear regularly on weekly programming, Okerlund showed up sporadically and acted as a host and narrator for many WWE side projects, including DVDs and WWE Network content.

His contributions were celebrated in 2006 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Most recently, Okerlund was among the stars on the WWE Network reality series Legends' House, which aired in 2014 and featured other WWE Hall of Famers, which included "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan.

In January 2018, Okerlund made a special appearance on the 25th anniversary edition of Raw and interviewed AJ Styles.

Several current and former WWE superstars paid homage to Okerlund on Twitter including Triple H, The Iron Sheik, and Big E.

The South Dakota native will be remembered for several unique traits, including his signature mustache, horseshoe-pattern hair and velvety voice.

He also notably had a remarkable chemistry with Hulk Hogan, who started each interview with Okerlund by uttering the famous phrase, "Let me tell you something Mean Gene."

Hogan also had offered some kind words following Okerlund's death:

Mean Gene was present throughout the rise of Hulkamania in WWE, and he was an underrated aspect of Hogan's enormous success.

Few non-wrestlers have made an impact on the business as big and long-lasting as Okerlund's, and there will likely never be another backstage interviewer as beloved and appreciated as him.