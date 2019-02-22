Expert: Plan time to spend with your children that doesn't involve digital devices

Many parents worry what their children are doing on tablets and smartphones.

One expert said parents can change their child's habits with the right plan. Katey McPherson said the plan she uses is called PDF, which stands for play time, down time and family time.

"I think it's really important that you have a conversation with your kids about what the digital devices really are and how to be responsible. Make sure you check-in and have a conversation on an ongoing basis," parent Eric Phillips said.

Parents said they believe technology will be a big part of their children's lives, but they want their children to use it in the right way.

"I think we have to introduce it and we show them how we use it in our daily life because I think it's going to be huge in their life and we want them to learn how it impacts their life," Phillips said.

McPherson is an expert in children and digital use and said setting limits and modeling good behavior is the correct approach.

"Devices are a complete obstruction to a relationship with your kid and we have to have the courage to parent," McPherson said.

She said parents need to stop the dance between their children and their devices. Parents should model good digital behavior for their children and set blocks of time that are digital free for everyone.

