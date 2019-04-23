Study shows video games could be harmful to girls, not boys

Video games may be more harmful to girls rather than boys.

The study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology tracked nearly 900 children from the age of 6 to 12. They found gaming did not affect the social development of boys.

But girls who played a lot of video games had weaker social skills over timethan those who played less often. The study also found young kids who struggled socially were more likely to play video games as they got older.

The study findings suggest that:

Time boys spent gaming did not affect their social development.

Girls who spent more time playing video games at age 10 developed weaker social skills two years later than girls who spent less time playing games.

Girls who play video games may be more isolated socially and have less opportunity to practice social skills with other girls, which may affect their later social competence.

Children who struggled socially at ages 8 and 10 were more likely to spend more time playing video games at ages 10 and 12.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.