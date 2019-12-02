Play The Game, Have Fun, Win Big!

Fans of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” know she goes all out to spread holiday cheer with the “12 Days of Giveaways” in the month of December. Previous gifts have included gift cards for retailers like Coach, Best Buy, and Starbucks. Prize packages vary, but can have an estimated retail value between $1,500 and $3,000 depending on the day.

During the 2019 holiday season, one lucky viewer of Local 4's First at Four will claim one day of the same prizes that Ellen is giving away to her studio audience. Local 4 is launching a contest on Monday, December 9th.

How It Works:

All you have to do is watch The Ellen Degeneres Show Monday to Friday at 3 p.m. on Local 4. Pay attention to the guests because you'll have to answer a question about each day's show from December 9th to 13th. That question will be revealed during the First at Four newscast that follows Ellen every day that week.

If you know the answer, write it down. You’ll need all five answers to claim that grand prize. Once the final question is revealed on Friday, December 13th, you’ll need to go to ClickOnDetroit.com to submit your entry. You’ll need to fill in the answers to all five questions and include the personal info we need to reach out if you win. You can enter starting at 4:30 p.m. on December 13th through Sunday, December 15th at 11 p.m.

Our team will check your answers. If you get them all correct, you’ll be put in the pool of eligible winners. The Grand Prize Winner and 4 Runners-up will be randomly selected from those winning entries. The runners-up will receive special Ellen gift bags.

The winners will be revealed on First at Four on December 17th after the final episode of Ellen’s “12 Days of Giveaways.”

It's a great way to enjoy the holiday season, laugh with Ellen, and get the latest news First at Four. It could pay off with a very happy holiday for your family.

See contest rules and requirements here.