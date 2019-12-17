Ellen First at 4 Holiday Giveaway Winners & Answers

It was a big job, but hundreds of you played a week-long trivia game to qualify for the First at Four Holiday Giveaway.

You were vying to become eligible to win a day of gifts, just like you see during the “12 Days of Giveaways” while watching “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Local 4.

“Ellen” fans know she goes all out to spread holiday cheer to her studio audience. We wanted to give you a chance to join in on the fun with “Ellen” trivia questions and a chance to qualify for a random prize drawing.

We asked five trivia questions about Ellen's guests all through the week of December 9th to 13th. Here are those questions with the correct answers.

Monday: What special holiday gift did Ellen give to Clint Eastwood to decorate his Warner Bros. bungalow?

Answer: Ellen put huge balloons of Rudolph and Frosty outside his bungalow.

Tuesday: Why did Dwayne Johnson call Kevin Hart a "scaredy-cat"? What is Hart afraid of?

Answer: Johnson says Hart is afraid of camels, butterflies, insects, and animals in general.

Wednesday: Why does Kevin Hart say Oprah loves him best? What did she send him?

Answer - Hart told Ellen that Oprah sent him a huge floral arrangement after his car crash a few months ago. It was the biggest arrangement he’s ever seen, and he claims the plants/flowers are still alive.

Thursday: Actress Octavia Spencer says she's easy to shop for, what are her two favorite gifts?

Answer: Candles and iTunes (or iTunes) gift cards.

Friday: Country star Blake Shelton says John Legend is NOT the sexiest judge on “The Voice”, who is Blake’s choice?

Answer: You probably could have guessed this one, even if you didn’t see the show. Shelton says his girlfriend Gwen Stefani is the sexiest judge on “The Voice”.

The Winners Are...

We drew one grand prize winner and 4 runner-ups from the qualified entries submitted online at ClickOnDetroit.com.

The four runner-ups are: John Foran of Northville, Darlene Ledl of Riverview, Paula Tavana of Canton, and Jennifer Stapleton of Howell. They will receive gift bags with some "Ellen" swag.

The grand prize winner is Angela Brent of Pontiac! She will receive a day of gifts that was featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” during her annual “12 Days of Giveaways.”

The winners will be contacted about how to collect the prizes. Congratulations to everyone who won!

If you played along, we hope you had fun!