Here are Midtown's 3 newest businesses to open

Want to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Midtown? From cocktail bars to a spot specializing in Asian cuisine, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open in this part of Detroit.

Savant

51 W. Forest St.

Savant is a cocktail bar, lounge and French spot.

This new business offers appetizers, entrees, desserts, cocktails, beer and wine. On the menu, expect to see items like calamari, salmon steak and a dark chocolate torte. Liquors like gin, vodka, rum, whiskey and cognac make a wide variety of cocktails.

Savant currently holds 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive attention from patrons.

Yelper M C., who reviewed Savant on November 2, wrote, "This is the best new spot in Detroit. Since first dining here, I've come back multiple times and tried many of the cocktails and a few of the entrees. Everything is phenomenal!"

Brian L. noted, "This place has only been open for about 2 months. Cool ambiance, good service, and solid food. The french onion soup is as good as I've had, and I've been to France."

Savant is open from 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Ima

4870 Cass Ave.

Photo: CHRISTINE H./Yelp

Ima is a spot to score ramen, noodles and soups.

This new business specializes in Asian cuisine, with menu items ranging from bacon fried rice to spicy Szechuan yaki udon to vegan pho. If you're sticking around for dessert, try the strawberries and cream or the vegan cream sundae.

Ima currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating that the new spot is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Erik M., who reviewed Ima on December 16, wrote, "They did it again. Ima's new location has tons of room, the same great menu, and a great staff. The spicy karaage chicken is wonderful and crispy, served with their unique furikake aioli."

Yelper Joe F. wrote, "Fantastic spicy chicken sandwich. It brought the heat for sure so be warned. Started with the edamame and gyoza; simple yet delicious. I couldn't be more pleased with the food and service."

Ima is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Hammer & Nail

3800 Woodward Ave.

Photo: Nat z./Yelp

Hammer & Nail is a cocktail bar.

This new business offers unique cocktails and a limited menu of sandwiches and shareables. On the menu, look for The Moonwalk with Grand Marnier, fresh grapefruit juice, Cava and rose water or The Pink Squirrel with Creme de Noyaux, Creme de Cacao and Calder dairy cream. According to the business' Facebook page, Hammer & Nail offers "Mid-century modern throwback vibes in the heart of Midtown."

Yelp users are excited about Hammer & Nail, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.

Yelper Nat Z., who reviewed Hammer & Nail on December 8, wrote, "Hammer & Nail is the low-key impressive experience we've been looking for in Midtown but haven't been afforded by the number of preposterously expensive restaurants and bars that have cropped up."

Ellen R. noted, "Arrived at 7 and plenty of tables to pick from. The very long bar was pretty full. Nice choice of cocktails and other options too. Small snack menu, but it embraces the retro vibe so not a normal bar."

Hammer & Nail is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.