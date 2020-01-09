Detroit Masala brings Indian fare to Midtown

A new Indian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4154 Third Street in Midtown, the fresh arrival is called Detroit Masala.

On the menu, expect to see items like chili masala, made of hot curry with green chilies, tomato and peppers; malai kofta, which are vegetable balls cooked in spices and curry; and aloo gobi, made with potatoes and cauliflower.

Detroit Masala has made a solid impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Jeph W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 4, wrote, "The buffet is where it's at; the amount of food that you get for $10 is incredible! The staff was gracious in providing extra naan to go with my overflowing box of food."

And Sahir C. wrote, "Food is insanely good and you get a crazy amount of food for the price. Highly recommend."

Head on over to check it out: Detroit Masala is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

