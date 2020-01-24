4 top spots for coffee in Detroit

Craving coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Detroit-area buyers historically spend more in the winter at food and beverage shops than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. Daily spending at Detroit-area food and beverage shops grew to $863 per business in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. For the Love of Sugar

First on the list is For the Love of Sugar. Located at 100 Erskine St. in Midtown, the patisserie/cake shop, which offers coffee, tea, macarons and more, is the highest-rated coffee spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Institute of Bagels

Next up is Corktown's Detroit Institute of Bagels, situated at 1236 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 296 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bagels, sandwiches, coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Spread Deli+Coffee

Midtown's Spread Deli+Coffee, located at 4215 Cass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli, which offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, five stars out of 76 reviews.

4. Avalon International Breads

Avalon International Breads, a bakery that offers sandwiches, coffee and tea in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 307 Yelp reviews. Head over to 422 W. Willis St. to see for yourself.

