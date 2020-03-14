Your guide to the 4 top spots in Detroit's West Village neighborhood

Spending time in West Village? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a coffee place.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in West Village, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sister Pie

PHOTO: SAM P./YELP

Topping the list is bakery Sister Pie, which offers desserts, coffee, tea and more. Located at 8066 Kercheval St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 272 reviews on Yelp.

The Detroit West Village bakery offers a wide selection of not only pies but cookies and breakfast and lunch items. Try a peanut butter paprika cookie, an egg galette, a slice of salted maple pie or a savory pie, such as mint pea and potato pie.

2. Marrow

Photo: JOHN K./Yelp

Next up is butcher and New American spot Marrow, situated at 8044 Kercheval Ave., 1B. With 4.5 stars out of 173 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Marrow has its own butcher shop, offering both ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items that include meatballs, lamb kafta skewers, smoked wings and vegetarian chili. The brunch and dinner menu ranges from items like a sunny-side egg that is served with steak and kimchi to corned tongue and braised turnips.

3. Detroit Vegan Soul

PHOTO: ANNA L./YELP

Vegan and vegetarian spot Detroit Vegan Soul, which offers soul food and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8029 Agnes St., four stars out of 379 reviews.

This soul food spot serves 100% plant-based and trans-fat free food made with organic ingredients, according to its website. Enjoy options such as an an entree of macaroni and cheese, smoked collards, maple glazed yams, black-eyed peas and a cornbread muffin. Or try the vegetable fried brown rice and battered tofu in a sweet and sour sauce. The menu also features sandwiches, smoothies, shakes and desserts.

4. The Red Hook

Photo: EVE D./Yelp

The Red Hook, a vegetarian and New American spot that offers coffee, tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8025 Agnes St. to see for yourself.

Stop by for a black tonic, espresso, chai tea, cappuccino or cold brew. Indulge in sweet baked goods like salted caramel cake, pecan pie and caramel apple cake.

