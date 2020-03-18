‘Everything is Fine’: A Socially Distant Birthday Celebration
Celebrate good times... from afar
Work from home - Check
Home schooling - Check
Never change out of pajamas - Check!
It’s day two of this project and day five of the end of (school) days. We are finding our way. Hope you are too. Today work life was tough to stay on top of, because my wife had to be out of “the office,” which left me manning all stations.
It’s an amazing day here because our littlest, Adalynn is celebrating her 4th birthday!! Not the way she’d like to, of course. Instead of having a bunch of friends in princess dresses over for a rager, she’s stuck with her family for a quiet get-together. There was laughing, crying, learning and signing. Please listen and enjoy, Addy’s birthday!
Socially distant, Jeremy
