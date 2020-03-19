‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Luck favors the prepared mind

Countries all over the world have travel restrictions. Us too. Countries all over the world have closed their borders. Us too. Places like Wuhan, Italy and France have put their residents on lockdown. Us too???? Not yet, but if global trends show us anything, it’s likely. Not only is it likely, it’s imminent.

Our family isn’t the extremist type. We tend to wait and see a little more than move right away, which has served us okay so far. But this is a different situation. A different time and although we’re not the first to stock up on goods and supplies, we’re not waiting and seeing.

Last night my wife asks, “should we get everything we might need for the next month now?” I say, “Uh, I don’t know.” Because I’m a thinker. After a short conversation she decides she will go to the grocery store first thing in the morning to stock up. This was on the heels of her last trip to the grocery store, when the shelves were pretty empty.

Empty shelves at Meijer in Rochester Hills, Michigan on March 17th, 2020. (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Anyway, good luck today and every day!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Adalynn colors during corona-quarantine. March 19th, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)

Adalynn washes her hands. She's developed the healthy habit of singing her ABC's or Happy Birthday while she scrubs away. (Jeremy Allen)

Cooper makes a comic book on a Thursday afternoon. March 21, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)