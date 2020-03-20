‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: We’ve been ordered to stay home! Wait, we weren’t?!

I woke up today thinking today was the day! Today would be the day that we’d be ordered to stay home. But guess what?! I don’t know nothin’ about nothin'.

As you know, Governor Whitmer announced today that a stay-at-home order was NOT put into place.

The number of infected Michiganders is north of 500 now... it’s still growing, relatively rapidly. One thing is for sure, the more they test, they more infected people they will find.

Anywho, back here at home the kids continue to enjoy a staycation. Adalynn and Cooper’s big brother, Tyler is here now and they love it.

It was a day in which we played outside, thinking it might be one our last chances to explore. We built things together. Tyler and Cooper played video games together. Addy passed out on the couch.

Adalynn catches an afternoon nap. March 20, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)

It was an active, productive day.

My wife, Kelly was called into work today, she’s a school district communications director, so these times are stressful for her.

It’s a crazy, crazy point in history and it’s gonna get crazier before we come back to normal.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

(more pictures from today below)

Adalynn and Cooper pose for a quick pic at our backdoor. March 20, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)

Adalynn and Cooper pose with their creations for the day. The one on the left is mine, Cooper made the guy in the middle and Addy's in on the right. March 20, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)

Cooper and Tyler play catch in one of our neighborhood commons areas. March 20, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)

Cooper chats with Tyler as they go for a walk. March 20, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)

Adalynn plays in our neighborhood commons area. March 20, 2020 (Jeremy Allen)