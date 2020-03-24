39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Features

Now is the time to build, maintain a strong immune system. These vitamins can help.

Whether it’s in foods or through pills, these vitamins are great for the immune system

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Coronavirus, vitamins, health, consumer, vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Zinc
Adequate levels of Vitamin D are essential for the immune system to function the way it ought to. Lipman recommends taking a Vitamin D3 supplement daily.
Adequate levels of Vitamin D are essential for the immune system to function the way it ought to. Lipman recommends taking a Vitamin D3 supplement daily. (iStock Image)

Having a strong immune system is always important, but it seems to be even more so in the coronavirus pandemic.

A strong immune system won’t prevent you from getting the coronavirus, but it does reduce the odds of contracting it and can help you stave it off if there is a positive diagnosis.

Here are eight vitamins that help boost your immune system -- and examples of foods that contain them if you don’t want to swallow any supplemental pills, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Vitamin A

Overview: Important for visual health and the maintenance of healthy skin and hair.

Notable foods that contain it: Carrots, squash, sweet potatoes, cantaloupe.

Vitamin C

Overview: Helps repair tissue and aids in production of certain neurotransmitters. It also is an antioxidant.

Notable foods that contain it: There are lot of foods that contain Vitamin C, including orange and grapefruit juice, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, kiwi, spinach, papaya, tomatoes and strawberries.

Vitamin E

Overview: Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps fight off infection.

Notable foods that contain it: Almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, bananas, lean chicken breast, tuna, spinach, broccoli, chickpeas.

Vitamin D

Overview: It’s necessary for building and maintaining healthy bones.

Notable foods that contain it: Salmon, tuna, sardines, milk, cereals, orange juice.

Folate/folic acid

Overview: A vitamin that is important for cell growth and metabolism.

Notable foods that contain it: Beans, peas, enriched breads, pastas, rice.

Iron

Overview: Iron helps the body carry oxygen to cells.

Notable foods that contain it: Chicken, turkey, seafood, beans, broccoli, kale.

Selenium

Overview: It helps metabolism and with thyroid function.

Notable foods that contain it: Broccoli, garlic, sardines, tuna, barley, Brazil nuts.

Zinc

Overview: Aids in digestion, development, wound healing, skin health and nerve function.

Notable foods that contain it: Red meat, poultry, fish, baked beans, yogurt, chickpeas.

Graham Media Group 2020

About the Author: