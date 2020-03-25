50ºF

‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: For the Love of the Game

... and sunshine

Jeremy Allen, Special Content Producer

Everything is Fine - Episode 7 For the Love of the Game March 25, 2020
While we’ve been inundated with all the negative, today was a great day to soak in the positive, by way of sunshine!

A sniffle, a cough and any other sign of illness is now amplified and we are feeling that. Everything scrutinized! We are trying to keep our heads on straight and this weather is just what the doctor ordered.

There was a coronavirus case close to home. A co-worker, Evrod Cassimy fell ill to the sickness, but is on the mend. It’s a reminder that this thing is everywhere.

Listen to our story of happiness mixed with a bit of neurosis.

Pictures are posted below. OH! btw, this podcast is now available on Stitcher and Spotify. Coming soon to the rest! Or you can just click below!

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Adalynn smiles during quarantine in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 15, 2020
Adalynn smiles during quarantine in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 15, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn eats shells and cheese in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 25, 2020
Adalynn eats shells and cheese in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 25, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn's finding Nemo book.
Adalynn's finding Nemo book. (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Cooper enjoys the warm weather in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 25, 2020
Cooper enjoys the warm weather in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 25, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Cooper plays basketball in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 25, 2020
Cooper plays basketball in Rochester Hills, Michigan. March 25, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

