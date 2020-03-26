‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: All you need is love

What a day!

We had laughs. We had games. We had work and we had a scare...

Let’s start with the jokes. If you’ve listened at all, you know we love jokes. More specifically, we love bad jokes. Today’s episode is full of 'em. We found out Addy is very good at riffing on pictures and making jokes up. It’s pretty funny.

Cooper is a very good game player. He’s also Uber competitive. We played a few rounds of Kingdomino and he was fierce.

We also did a fun little thing which we found in his Captain Underpants book. You take your name, first and last and through a code find out what you goofy name would be. I’ve included pictures below, so you can try it with your family.

The work was fine. Today we found out that Governor Whitmer is requesting aide from the white house. We also found out that the Indy 500 will be postponed to August. It normally runs in May. That means the Detroit Grand Prix people are considering all options right now. Stay tuned.

As for the scare... Addy was dancing around and slipped on her...wait for it... princess dress. She came up screaming, holding her right wrist. I think she tried to catch herself with her right hand and she fell on it funny. Now, Addy is all parts princess, but she’s also extremely tough. We’re keeping an eye on it, but the thought of going to a hospital right now is beyond scary.

Cooper's friends are starting to reach out, so you'll get to hear them too.

More to come, tomorrow.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Cooper gets through a homework sheet Thursday morning. March 26, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn in a candid moment on the couch. March 26, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn flips through a joke book on a Thursday morning. March 26, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

The book that inspired 100's of jokes. March 26, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

