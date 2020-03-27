Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,910/month, this 913-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

313 Park Ave. (Downtown)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 313 Park Ave. It's listed for $1,925/month for its 755 square feet.

Plan on a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities include an elevator, a swimming pool, garage parking and secured entry.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1538 Centre St. that's going for $1,970/month.

Anticipate a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the furnished unit. The building features garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 1117 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,995/month.

Look for stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and high ceilings in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

76 W. Adams Ave. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, located at 76 W. Adams Ave., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,000/month.

In the furnished unit, plan on in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.