‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Be the Light

Happy Monday everyone!

I got ready to tackle the day. I actually showered, got dressed... like I had somewhere to go. I felt great.

Our house was full - Kelly, me, Adalynn, Cooper and Tyler all hanging out. Tyler definitely didn’t stay up way too late and sleep most of the day.

This weekend we made a couple trips out of the house, which makes me wonder if we’re doing things right. I have questions, do you have answers?

Cooper’s interest in our podcast project seems to be waning. Maybe he’s just over all of this?! Who isn’t, right?

Lot’s more questions than answers in this episode. Take a listen and help a guy out... please.

(we are now available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify)

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Adalynn hangs out on the couch Monday morning. March 30, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper plays video games with his brother Monday afternoon. March 30, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper plays video games with his brother. March 30, 20202 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper shows off his jump shot form. March 30, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn shows off her decorated cast. March 30, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn shows off decorated cast. March 30, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

All you need is love from the inside. March 30, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)