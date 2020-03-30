‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Be the Light
Sometimes you have to make your own
Happy Monday everyone!
I got ready to tackle the day. I actually showered, got dressed... like I had somewhere to go. I felt great.
Our house was full - Kelly, me, Adalynn, Cooper and Tyler all hanging out. Tyler definitely didn’t stay up way too late and sleep most of the day.
This weekend we made a couple trips out of the house, which makes me wonder if we’re doing things right. I have questions, do you have answers?
Cooper’s interest in our podcast project seems to be waning. Maybe he’s just over all of this?! Who isn’t, right?
Lot’s more questions than answers in this episode. Take a listen and help a guy out... please.
(we are now available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify)
More to come, tomorrow.
Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.
Good luck and stay healthy!!
Socially distant,
Jeremy
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.