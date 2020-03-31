43ºF

Features

‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: This place is a zoo

What?! Are we animals?!

Jeremy Allen, Special Content Producer

Everything is Fine - This place is a zoo. March 31, 2020
Everything is Fine - This place is a zoo. March 31, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Hope this finds you happy and healthy!

Our family got outside today. That’s the headline. I’m hoping you guys got to feel some fresh air and share some laughs with one another.

Adalynn and I also designed and built a zoo. Pretty amazing afternoon, right? Cooper took me to school on the basketball court (driveway) and I took him to school inside.

This episode has an epic beginning. Please listen and enjoy! Remember, you and your friends and family can listen to us wherever you normally listen to podcasts.

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Adalynn loves the camera. March 31, 2020
Adalynn says hi to the camera. March 31, 2020
Cooper does work. March 31, 2020
Cooper wearing dad's hat. March 31, 2020
Cooper works on school stuff. March 31, 2020
Adalynn and her dad. March 31, 2020
Cooper the budding basketball star. March 31, 2020
Adalynn making the garden pretty. March 31, 2020
About the Author: