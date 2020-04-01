‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Cabin fever

Cooper and Adalynn are extreme highs and lows. Probably safe to say everyone is in the same boat.

The day started with a chant, “Candy! Candy! Candy!” It’ll likely end the same.

The inbetween, is where the real stuff is. The kids did science experiments and a short gym class. We learned that Adalynn’s concept of what a pushup is, well, does not resemble a pushup at all. It’s so much better than the way you’re used to seeing it.

A trip outside leads to a blowup over Pikachu. Cooper explains why he wants to be in Los Angeles and why he wants to just stare at the crosswalks out there.

All that and more in Episode 12.

More to come, tomorrow.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Adalynn at the dining room table. April 1, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn her brother, Cooper and mom, Kelly make magic ooze on a Wednesday afternoon. April 1, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn, Cooper and Kelly work on a science experiment. April 1, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn and Cooper work on science experiments. April 1, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn and Cooper run wild in the neighborhood commons. April 1, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper and Adalynn play in the neighborhood commons. April 1, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn in her bunny coat and Cooper in with his Pikachu look. April 1, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)