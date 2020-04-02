‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: The Incredibles
... or close enough
Guys, I love the sunshine. It was warm and perfect for soccer, basketball and sidewalk chalk.
But before we walked out our front door, we got the news about school being closed for the rest of the year. We assumed it would happen, but now it’s official. This is what Cooper looked like when he heard the news:
Yes, he’s shirtless. Yes, he’s very excited.
In this episode, Cooper interviews a school administrator and hits a fadeaway jump shot.
And... Adalynn reaches out to friends and family though technology. She also ignores them through technology. She can do all things!
That and more here:
More to come, tomorrow.
Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.
Good luck and stay healthy!!
Socially distant,
Jeremy
