‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: The Incredibles

Guys, I love the sunshine. It was warm and perfect for soccer, basketball and sidewalk chalk.

But before we walked out our front door, we got the news about school being closed for the rest of the year. We assumed it would happen, but now it’s official. This is what Cooper looked like when he heard the news:

This is Cooper's reaction after finding out school has been cancelled for the year. April 2, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Yes, he’s shirtless. Yes, he’s very excited.

In this episode, Cooper interviews a school administrator and hits a fadeaway jump shot.

And... Adalynn reaches out to friends and family though technology. She also ignores them through technology. She can do all things!

That and more here:

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Cooper helps Jeremy work on 'everything is fine.' April 2, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper is still ballin'. April 2, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn adores her curly hair. April 2, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn plays with her Ariel doll, while talking in Facebook messenger. April 2, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn watches her "dance class." April 2, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)