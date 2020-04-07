50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

50ºF

Features

‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Out in the woods

Oh deer!

Jeremy Allen, Special Content Producer

Tags: Podcasts, Everything is Fine, Coronavirus Stories, Family, School, Lifestyle, Audio, Jeremy Allen
Everything is Fine - Episode 15
Everything is Fine - Episode 15 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

What a day in nature.

Hey everyone, hope you had a great weekend and an even better Monday!

We spent some time in nature today. Our whole family braved the mud and hiked about 2 miles this afternoon. It was a great change of scenery! We saw over twenty deer and enough mud to last a lifetime.
(tons of picture below)

Cooper reveals where he does his best thinking and it might be exactly where you’re thinking. He’s an old soul, that’s for sure. That and more on a Monday!

Listen here or wherever you listen to podcasts.

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Cooper pick the trail. April 6, 2020
Cooper pick the trail. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Cooper and Adalynn humor their dad and pose for a picture. April 6, 2020
Cooper and Adalynn humor their dad and pose for a picture. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
photo
photo
Cooper and Tyler walk the path in the woods. April 6, 2020
Cooper and Tyler walk the path in the woods. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Cooper trying to find the best way forward. April 6, 2020
Cooper trying to find the best way forward. April 6, 2020
Cooper slings through the woods. April 6, 2020
Cooper slings through the woods. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn poses in the woods. April 6, 2020
Adalynn poses in the woods. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn poses in the woods. April 6, 2020
Adalynn poses in the woods. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn on a bridge. April 6, 2020
Adalynn on a bridge. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn runs the path. April 6, 2020
Adalynn runs the path. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn's muddy boots. April 6, 2020
Adalynn's muddy boots. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn plays in the mud. April 6, 2020
Adalynn plays in the mud. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Tyler offers Adalynn a helping hand. April 6, 2020
Tyler offers Adalynn a helping hand. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
The Clinton River in Rochester Hills, Michigan. April 6, 2020
The Clinton River in Rochester Hills, Michigan. April 6, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: