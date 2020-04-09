Karen Drew takes a walk through empty Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – It started as a break, to get out of the newsroom and get some fresh air.

But then I thought, maybe I’ll record this walk. I need to show my girls what Detroit is like these days. Something to remember what it was like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I gave my footage to our Special Projects Editor Vanessa, and this is how it turned out. If you work or visit Detroit, and have not been here the past few weeks, you should watch this. (See video above)