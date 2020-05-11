Tulane choir dedicates ‘Good Night, Dear Heart’ performance to COVID-19 victims

DETROIT – The Tulane-Newomb Choir delivered a beautiful performance of “Good Night, Dear Heart,” by Dan Forrest, in honor of COVID-19 victims.

The choir features a couple of students from Metro Detroit. Choir conductor Leonard Raybon talked about how the project developed.

“Before the University’s move to on-line teaching due to COVID-19, we had learned and polished this piece, which has become our final project this semester. In a zoom discussion, I asked the choir what they thought about our dedicating the video to the people who have lost their lives to the pandemic. The singers approved, and some voiced that a great deal of music-making during this dark time has been devoted to hope, which is wonderful, but that they hadn’t seen enough that has addressed grief.”

Watch the performance below: