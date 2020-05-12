Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

250 Riverfront Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,783/month, this 1,350-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit comes with a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 827 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,017-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. that's going for $1,850/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

1 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 419-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1 Washington Blvd. It's listed for $1,890/month.

The short-stay unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

2126 Michigan Ave. (Millenium Village)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 2126 Michigan Ave., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,900/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.