Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 2072 Wabash St. It's listed for $950/month.

Expect central heating and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include a resident lounge and additional storage space. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3810 Virginia Park St. (Petosky-Otsego)

Here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3810 Virginia Park St. that's also going for $950/month.

The residence offers hardwood flooring. The building boasts outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. Expect a $25 application fee and an $850 security deposit.

15344 Prevost St. (Grandmont-Rosedale)

Next, check out this 672-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 15344 Prevost St. It's listed for $950/month.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

506 E. Kirby St. (Art Center)

Then, there's this studio apartment situated at 506 E. Kirby St. It's listed for $999/month for its 435 square feet.

The building offers secured entry. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Finally, here's a 425-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1538 Centre St. that's going for $1,000/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the residence. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

