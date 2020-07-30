Airline CEO: If you insist on not wearing a mask, we’ll insist you not fly with us -- from here on out

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has put out what some are calling an aggressive enforcement of mask-wearing on the company’s flights.

”If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don’t fly Delta into the future,” Bastian told Today in an interview Wednesday.

The CEO said the stance is one he’s taking in order to keep crew and passengers safe during the pandemic.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Delta flights have been booked to 60% of their capacity, Today reported after speaking with Bastian.

And for people who board a flight with the claim that they are unable to wear masks due to a health condition, Delta will now require those people to complete a “Clearance-To-Fly” process before being permitted to travel.

That process, which can take an hour, is facilitated by a Delta agent and is done with a third-party medical professional.

If the person is not medically cleared to fly without a mask, he or she will either be required to wear one or, according to Bastian, that person should consider another form of transit.

“We’ve had some customers indicate that they have (an) underlying condition that makes wearing a mask dangerous for them,” Bastian said. “We’ve told them that ‘you may not want to fly,’ (or) to reconsider whether air travel is the right form of transportation.”

According to a Delta news release, exceptions that remain in place that will not require pre-travel clearance include young children who cannot maintain a face covering, as well as unaccompanied minors.