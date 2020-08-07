Education Town Hall: Submit your questions here

DETROIT – Local 4 is hosting a virtual town hall on education and the return-to-school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The town hall event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. on ClickOnDetroit.

Devin Scillian and Paula Tutman will be joined by education leaders from across the state to answer questions on the complicated decisions being made by schools and parents heading into the 2020-2021 school year.

You can submit a question for the town hall by filling out the form below:

