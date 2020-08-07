How to see Devin Scillian’s virtual WDIV Insider concert on Aug. 12

Join us for our first WDIV Insider Members-Only event: August 12 at 7:30 p.m. It’s a FREE, online concert.

But you need to become an Insider to be part of it, so sign up HERE! We’ll be sending out more information with all the details real soon in our WDIV Insider newsletter.

Throughout the first couple months of quarantine, Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian performed daily songs called “The Quarantine Interludes” on his Facebook page. The performances racked up more than 200,000 views and folks have asked for more.

We’re excited to host our first ever interactive, live, virtual concert via Zoom. Not only will you get to hear Devin perform but he will do a Q & A with our Insiders. Let’s all get to know each other.

Grab a drink, some snacks and join us on Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30pm for the WDIV Insider Concert Series: Devin Scillian.

WDIV Insiders get exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage.