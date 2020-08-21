An asteroid is on possible collision course with Earth this November: Should we be worried?

As if there wasn’t enough to think about these days, now there is talk of an asteroid, which is supposedly heading directly for Earth!

Well, there’s an asteroid and it’s headed in our general direction, maybe not right at us -- but that’s not stopping some from creating concern.

A flying space object known as 2018 VP1 is hurdling through our solar system right now, and is due to be in our neighborhood in early November. An internet video, along with a few web articles, have created a bit of buzz for those who look for this type of information.

See, now that we can all look at NASA star maps, and something called “JPL Small-Body Database Browser,” everyone can be an astronaut. Well, almost everyone. I clicked through the sites and couldn’t figure it out. I found someone who could, though, and his insights into space, asteroids, and 2018 VP1 were beyond helpful.

Michael Narlock is the Head of Astronomy at the Cranbrook Institute of Science. I got a chance to ask him about the “impending doom” rumored to be heading our way. (Watch the full video and story in the player above)