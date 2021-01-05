Looking for love (stories) -- share yours!

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

-- 1 Corinthians 13

You’ve probably heard this Bible verse many times at weddings or perhaps an engagement or anniversary party -- anywhere love is being celebrated. It’s always a go-to for Hollywood wedding scripts.

But “love” isn’t Hollywood, and it definitely is not always something we can easily put into words. It’s not something that can be briefly summarized. It comes in many ways, from many places, and a lot times it can only be understood by those who share it.

Likely the best way to understand love is to live it and listen to each other’s love stories. We’d like to hear your love stories to help us all get a better picture of what love is and what it means.

How did you meet? Where? Why? Did someone set you up? Was it love at first sight, or was it something that burgeoned out of a friendship?

Please share: