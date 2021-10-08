Aaliyah: ‘A Celebration of Life’ live stream tonight at 8:30 p.m. -- watch here

You are invited to this virtual-only event celebrating Aaliyah tonight at 8:30 p.m. -- watch exclusively above.

DETROIT – Aaliyah was only 22 years old when she died in that tragic plane crash in the Bahamas.

Twenty years later, we remember the life of the Detroit-raised “Princess of R&B.” An artist who defined the sounds and looks of the 1990s, Aaliyah’s influence is still found in many artists today as she continues to inspire a new generation of R&B and pop.

Join EMPIRE and the City of Detroit for a special celebration honoring Aaliyah’s legacy. After weeks of traveling around the world, the memorial concludes right here in Detroit with videos of the late singer projected high above City Hall right by the Spirit of Detroit.

