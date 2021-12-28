A year in review: This Google video -- covering grief and resiliency -- will bring tears to your eyes

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The year 2021 shared some similarities with 2020 -- a year that was difficult for the whole world.

But with some of the grief that spilled over from 2020, we also saw resiliency and hope.

Each year, Google highlights the top searches, and the search engine creates a video that reflects some of those searches.

Along with the voices and images in the video, it reads:

This year, more than ever, the world searched:

How to heal

How to honor someone

Will there be another lockdown

How to take care of your mental health

How to stay strong

When can I get the vaccine

How to be resilient

How to make a comeback

How to be yourself

What is my purpose

How to move forward

Stop Asian hate

How to use my voice

How to help our planet

Ways to help your community

When can I visit my family

How to be hopeful

“To everyone fighting to come back stronger, search on.”

After living through the past two years, we all know what a struggle it’s been for so many. You can feel that in this video.

Watch it below.

Below are some of the top searches from 2021.

Searches

NBA DMX Gabby Petito Kyle Rittenhouse Brian Laundrie

Top news

Mega Millions AMC Stock Stimulus Check Georgia Senate Race GME

People

Kyle Rittenhouse Tiger Woods Alec Baldwin Travis Scott Simone Biles

Actors

Alec Baldwin Pete Davidson Shailene Woodley Gina Carano Armie Hammer

Athletes

Tiger Woods Simone Biles Henry Ruggs III Odell Beckham Jr. Aaron Rodgers

Celebrities

Kim and Kanye Bill and Melinda Gates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kanye and Jeffree Star Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

How to help others

How to help Afghan refugees How to help Texas How to help India COVID How to help toddler with cough How to help foster kids

Memes

Bernie Sanders’ mittens Hamster Twisted tea Squid Game Sheesh

Movies

“Black Widow” “Eternals” “Halloween Kills” “Mortal Combat” “Dune”

Musicians and bands

Travis Scott Morgan Wallen Adele The Weeknd Dr. Dre

Songs

“Drivers License,” by Olivia Rodrigo “All Too Well,” by Taylor Swift “Good 4 U,” by Olivia Rodrigo “Wants and Needs,” by Drake “Easy on Me,” by Adele

TV shows

“Squid Game” “Bridgerton” “WandaVision” “Ginny and Georgia” “Cobra Kai”

Sports teams

Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Lakers Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns Atlanta Braves

To see the full search list, click or tap here.