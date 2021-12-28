36º

A year in review: This Google video -- covering grief and resiliency -- will bring tears to your eyes

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Rob Carr, Getty Images 2021)

The year 2021 shared some similarities with 2020 -- a year that was difficult for the whole world.

But with some of the grief that spilled over from 2020, we also saw resiliency and hope.

Each year, Google highlights the top searches, and the search engine creates a video that reflects some of those searches.

Along with the voices and images in the video, it reads:

This year, more than ever, the world searched:

How to heal

How to honor someone

Will there be another lockdown

How to take care of your mental health

How to stay strong

When can I get the vaccine

How to be resilient

How to make a comeback

How to be yourself

What is my purpose

How to move forward

Stop Asian hate

How to use my voice

How to help our planet

Ways to help your community

When can I visit my family

How to be hopeful

“To everyone fighting to come back stronger, search on.”

After living through the past two years, we all know what a struggle it’s been for so many. You can feel that in this video.

Watch it below.

Below are some of the top searches from 2021.

Searches

  1. NBA
  2. DMX
  3. Gabby Petito
  4. Kyle Rittenhouse
  5. Brian Laundrie

Top news

  1. Mega Millions
  2. AMC Stock
  3. Stimulus Check
  4. Georgia Senate Race
  5. GME

People

  1. Kyle Rittenhouse
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Alec Baldwin
  4. Travis Scott
  5. Simone Biles

Actors

  1. Alec Baldwin
  2. Pete Davidson
  3. Shailene Woodley
  4. Gina Carano
  5. Armie Hammer

Athletes

  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Simone Biles
  3. Henry Ruggs III
  4. Odell Beckham Jr.
  5. Aaron Rodgers

Celebrities

  1. Kim and Kanye
  2. Bill and Melinda Gates
  3. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
  4. Kanye and Jeffree Star
  5. Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

How to help others

  1. How to help Afghan refugees
  2. How to help Texas
  3. How to help India COVID
  4. How to help toddler with cough
  5. How to help foster kids

Memes

  1. Bernie Sanders’ mittens
  2. Hamster
  3. Twisted tea
  4. Squid Game
  5. Sheesh

Movies

  1. “Black Widow”
  2. “Eternals”
  3. “Halloween Kills”
  4. “Mortal Combat”
  5. “Dune”

Musicians and bands

  1. Travis Scott
  2. Morgan Wallen
  3. Adele
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Dr. Dre

Songs

  1. “Drivers License,” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “All Too Well,” by Taylor Swift
  3. “Good 4 U,” by Olivia Rodrigo
  4. “Wants and Needs,” by Drake
  5. “Easy on Me,” by Adele

TV shows

  1. “Squid Game”
  2. “Bridgerton”
  3. “WandaVision”
  4. “Ginny and Georgia”
  5. “Cobra Kai”

Sports teams

  1. Boston Red Sox
  2. Los Angeles Lakers
  3. Milwaukee Bucks
  4. Phoenix Suns
  5. Atlanta Braves

To see the full search list, click or tap here.

