Brag Book: Andrew Kolojeski

This week, we’re bragging about Andrew Kolojeski: A scholar at Gross Pointe South High School who also happens to be a successful entrepreneur. He has earned tens of thousands of dollars with his business, and has donated his earnings back to the community.
Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.