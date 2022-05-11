Brag Book: Andrew Kolojeski

This week, we're bragging about Andrew Kolojeski: A scholar at Gross Pointe South High School who also happens to be a successful entrepreneur. He has earned tens of thousands of dollars with his business, and has donated his earnings back to the community.

See his special Brag Book shoutout above.