Get gone, girl on this ‘Gone Girl’ themed cruise with author Gillian Flynn

Author Gillian Flynn speaks at the New York Film Critic Series Screening Of "Gone Girl" at AMC Empire on September 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Anyone else need a vacation?

We’re not telling you to go full Amy Dunne and “Gone Girl” yourself (aka fake your own death) so you can escape your family and go on a cruise, but this “Gone Girl” cruise with author Gillian Flynn is really good excuse to ditch the family for a few days of sun-soaked fun.

It’s been 10 years since Flynn’s twisted thriller was released, and in honor of the page turner (and the subsequent Oscar-nominated film) Flynn will be on an eight-day cruise from Budapest to Deggendorf on the Danube River.

Flynn will be hosting book signings and a Q&A aboard the ship, which is a pretty rare opportunity for any fan of Flynn’s dark and twisted work.

This is truly a unique cruise, as the ship only hosts 150 spots and you’ll be sailing through the Eastern Europe countryside.

The cruise is hosted by Avalon Waterways, and according to Vulture, the company hosts other cruises with authors, such as a “Sex & the City of Lights” cruise with Candace Bushnell and a “Wild & Whimsy on the Water” cruise with Cheryl Strayed.

The cruise takes place Sept. 15-22, and according to Flynn, there are still spots available. To find out more information on the cruise, click here.