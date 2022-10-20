🔒 Spooky attractions in Metro Detroit to get you in the Halloween spirit

DETROIT – Enter… if you dare.

Halloween is just around the corner and there’s no better way to get in the spirit than making a visit to a local haunt. From family-friendly hayrides to more extreme ghostly scares, here are our picks for the best spots in town for frightful fun.

Azra Chamber of Horrors (Madison Heights), select dates through November 5: One of Michigan’s newest haunts is also one of the most terrifying. Explore 15,000 square feet of thrills and chills discovering what’s lurking within each corner. The high-tech haunt tests all your fears from insects to human sacrifice and more with live actors, animatronics and special effects. While victims wait in line, a live DJ and fire performers will start the party. Tickets start at $35. Get tickets here.

Eloise Asylum (Westland), Fridays to Sundays through November 5: Enter one of Michigan’s most fabled haunted locations with a 30,000 square foot walk-through featuring state-of-the-art production, set designs and projection mapping technology. New this year is Escape the Asylum, a terrifying immersive escape room that has teams trapped in the abandoned asylum with only 60 minutes to solve the mysteries or risk becoming the asylum’s next victim. Tickets are $44 and includes admission to both attractions. Schedule and tickets here.

Erebus Haunted House Attraction (Pontiac), daily through October 31: Over a half-mile of terror! The four-story house features cutting edge special effects in one of the longest haunted attractions in the world. Are you brave enough to come through Dr. Colber’s time travel experiment where his subjects never come back the same? Tickets start at $20 and is recommended for 13 and over. Get tickets here.

Ghosts in the Balcony (Birmingham 8), daily through October 31: The historic movie theater, rumored to be haunted, won’t be showing any movies this month. Instead, it will become an hour-long haunted attraction featuring 11 immersive scenes throughout the theater, including spaces never-before-seen by the public. The attraction runs nightly starting at 7 p.m. with a family-friendly version running Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $20 with the evening version recommended for ages 13 and up. More info and tickets here.

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village (Henry Ford Museum), Thursdays to Sundays through October 30: One of the toughest tickets to get a hold of, the all-outdoor after-hours event is a tradition for many Michigan families. Choose-your-own adventure throughout the village with festive or frightful experiences. Storybook characters come to life with over 50 costumed characters to find as well as vignettes featuring scenes from classics such as The Wizard of Oz and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Limited Harvest Supper tickets, which include admission to Hallowe’en, are still available. More info here.

Halloween Stroll (Canterbury Village), Fridays to Sundays through October 30: The historic Canterbury Village is transformed into a family-friendly Halloween wonderland. Follow the jack-o-lantern adorned trail to find pumpkin trees, a spooky carousel house, scarecrows, singing and dancing skeletons and more. Along the way you’ll encounter characters, exhibits and fire dancers. End the journey with fall favorite treats for sale like cider, donuts and hot chocolate. The stroll runs from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. every weekend in October and tickets are $14.99 per person. Get tickets here.

Haunted Weekends (Blake’s Big Apple), Fridays and Saturdays through October 29: Scare up some farm fun with four family-friendly attractions all in one place. Hunt down zombies on a custom-built hayride equipped with paintball guns. Brave souls can enter the three-story haunted barn filled with surprises around every corner. Spookyland is home to dark corn stalk mazes, straw mountain, petting farm, the 3D maze, and more. Or take a ride on the haunted hayride featuring over 20 scenes of live ghosts and goblins. Each attraction is ticketed separately, but combo packages are available. Advance tickets required. Get tickets or combos here.

Hush Haunted Attractions (Westland), select dates through November 5: Located inside a 40,000 square foot building, dare to walk through three elaborately themed haunted houses. This year’s houses are Belly of the Beast, Louisiana Catacombs and the Rosecliff Hall Haunted Mansion. While you wait, walk up the Hush Falls Midway where a decrepit city awaits. This year, discover three new secret bars hidden within the mazes with the Bar Creep Pass. Tickets start at $23.99 and includes admission to all three mazes. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Schedule and tickets here.