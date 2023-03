The heavy snow that fell Friday night wasn’t exactly what we wanted to start the weekend with, but it did make for some excellent packing snow -- and it looked pretty on the trees.

We got a boatload of awesome photos on MIPics -- our photo sharing tool -- from viewers across the Metro Detroit area.

Here are some of our favorites:

(You can upload your own MIPic right here)

mudgposter Hours of snow falling in West Bloomfield 0 s 0

Morgan Russ Got home from the station and built a snowman -- why not! 0 s 0

JC2022 0 s 0

Carol Never too down Christmas lights 0 s 0

Beth Ann DOGS!!!! Snow storms are the best!!!! 0 s 0

MoCityG Sparty Strong in Farmington Hills! 0 s 0

Janene Peltier Yep, I'm hearing the Thundersnow. Wow, this much already in Pinckney. 0 s 0

Kathy B. I’m ready for my Live Shot! Just need the red coat and hat with a 4 on them! 😂😂👍🏻👍🏻❄️❄️❄️ 0 s 0

Brandy W 0 s 1

(You can upload your own MIPic right here)