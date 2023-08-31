Hurricane Idalia: Photos depict damage to Florida’s Gulf Coast

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It was built-up as a storm that many parts along the Gulf Coast of Florida hadn’t seen in more than a century, and sure enough, that was the case.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region, the area where the panhandle meets the peninsula, and caused widespread damage throughout northeast Florida and even into Georgia.

Power outages, flooding and vicious storm surge will likely take a while for citizens to recover from.

Below are some photos of the damage from Getty Images and the Associated Press.

Members of the Tampa Fire Rescue Dept., remove a street pole after large awnings from an apartment building blew off from winds associated with Hurricane Idalia Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

MAYO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Zeke Pierce rides his paddle board down the middle of a flooded Bayshore Blvd in downtown in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Floridas Big Bend region Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A man runs across flooded Bayshore Blvd., from the storm surge associated with Hurricane Idalia Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HUDSON, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a home smolders after burning as Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Hudson, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Trees and power lines block city streets Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Perry, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A fallen tree lies atop the Mayo Cafe and a truck parked outside in Mayo, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, an evacuated flooded RV park is seen near Keaton Beach, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Debris from destroyed buildings chokes a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A set of concrete steps carried by storm waters from another building sits amidst the wreckage of a home originally owned by the late grandparents of Jewell Baggett, who was searching through the debris to recover any salvageable possessions for her mother, who was left homeless by the storm, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, the remains of a destroyed home built atop a platform on piles are seen in Keaton Beach, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)