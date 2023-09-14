Fans at bar thought they had free drinks during MNF, then had to pay up after Jets comeback

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This was one big oopsie for football fans at a Wisconsin sports during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and N.Y. Jets, according to a report on WDJT-TV CBS 58 in Milwaukee.

Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee ran a promotion before the game where patrons would receive free drinks (not food) if the Jets lost.

It was the first game for longtime former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a Jet after an offseason trade sent Rodgers to New York.

Tabs had to be opened 15 minutes before kickoff.

When Rodgers suffered an injury on the Jets’ first possession and had to leave the game, fans started adding drink orders to their tabs en masse thinking the Jets would have no chance without Rodgers.

Buffalo took a 13-3 lead at halftime and all seemed in its favor with the Jets playing its backup quarterback.

Well, a funny thing happened on the way to free drinks for those who had tabs.

They in fact had to pay for their drinks after the Jets came back and won the game in overtime, 22-16, after an interception return for a touchdown.

The whole situation was captured live on camera by reporter A.J. Bayatpour.

“It is setting in that they are going to have to go to the bar and pay that tab,” Bayatpour said in his live report as fans grew more silent.

The promotion will run for 12 other games this season, but not for occasions where the Packers and Jets are playing at the same time.