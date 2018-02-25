Cops & Doughnuts: Police officers in Michigan rescue closing bakery, start doughnut chain

GAYLORD, Mich. - Cops & Doughnuts - Jay's Precinct in Michigan’s Alpine Village of Gaylord is one tasty traffic stop tucked away on Otsego Avenue, Old 27, inside Jay’s Sporting Goods.

It is the second of six locations for the Clare, Michigan doughnut chain started by a bunch of Michigan law enforcement officers.

A bit of background: The stereotype of cops eating doughnuts goes way back to overnight officers doing paperwork during the graveyard shift in their cars, and stopping at an all-night doughnut shop to refuel with a snack and a bold cup of coffee.

Fast forward to Clare, Michigan and the very real police officers from Cops & Doughnuts can tell you how they answered the call to make a nifty rescue by buying a bakery that was going out of business.

According to the Cops & Doughnuts website, "There is a doughnut shop and bakery in Clare, Michigan that has been in constant operation since 1896. This foundation business was within weeks of closing when the members of the Clare Police Department came to the rescue. All of them. That’s right, all nine members of the local police department banded together to save this historic business.”

Local 4's Shawn Ley stopped at Jay’s Precinct, the Cops and Doughnuts Gaylord post. It's filled with delicious doughnuts, like the “nightstick,” and “felony fritter,” along with absolutely tasty coffee, complete with their own take-home k-cups and tons of police puns that make the place just downright fun.

The Washington Post also paid a visit to the original Clare precinct and offered this nice write-up about the officers who don’t mind at all if you catch them having a doughnut while on duty.

NBC News also featured how “Cops & Doughnuts” rescued downtown Clare.

