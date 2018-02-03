Michigan attorney donates more than 400 Detroit Pistons jerseys to Pontiac children's organization

PONTIAC, Mich. - Attorney Nicholas Somberg has been wrestling with a fashionable problem.

What do you do when your home is packed with more than 400 Detroit Pistons jerseys?

Somberg bought out the Pistons Team Shop at the Palace of Auburn Hills on the shop’s final day of business before moving to Little Caesars Arena.

More than $1,000 later, Somberg piled up more than $35,000 worth of authentic NBA wear.

Some friends wanted to buy a few of the jerseys for gifts over the holidays, but now Somberg wanted to find all 400 jerseys a good home by giving them away to a group that can use them.

Somberg packed his vehicle Saturday with the home and away jerseys and headed to the Power Company Kids Club in Pontiac, where he gave the gift of Pistons pride to the organization.

The Power Company Kids Club focuses on helping inner city kids become leaders in their community.

Local 4’s Shawn Ley was along for the ride.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.