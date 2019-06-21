Everything you need to know about 2019 Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit

The 2019 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River will launch on June 24! Here's everything you need to know.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the beloved annual summertime event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

When are the 2019 Ford Fireworks?

Monday, June 24, 2019.

What time does coverage start?

Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

When do the fireworks start?

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:55 p.m.

How can I watch the fireworks show?

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4’s live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m., which will also be live streaming on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Why are the fireworks on June 24?

The fireworks are a joint celebration with our Canadian neighbors, who celebrate their independence on July 1.

Heading down to the Riverfront for watch the fireworks?

The following locations have been identified as the best viewing sites:

Hart Plaza

Belle Isle ( viewing from the MacArthur Bridge will not be permitted )

) Mt. Elliott Park, Owens Park and Erma Henderson Park

Riverside Park ( the portion of the park south of the railroad tracks along the river will be CLOSED )

) RiverWalk (Rosa Parks to Yzerman Dr. and Civic Center Dr. to Joseph Campau) will be CLOSED

Hart Plaza will be open to the general public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 24.

Hart Plaza will be open until 9:30 p.m. or until capacity is reached. No Re-Admittance into Hart Plaza.

into Hart Plaza. Those entering Hart Plaza will be subject to security screening.

Coolers and backpacks will be searched.

No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.

Spirit Plaza

Spirit Plaza MAY be open to the general public. Access is to be determined on the day of Fireworks.

be open to the general public. Access is to be determined on the day of Fireworks. If Spirit Plaza is opened, individuals will be subject to security screening.

Belle Isle

Belle Isle will be closed on Monday, June 24 until 2 p.m. At that time, the island will open to vehicular traffic.

Motorists will need the Recreation Passport to enter the island. The passport, which is only needed for vehicles, may be purchased at the entrance for $11. The passport is $9 for out-of-state and international visitors for the day, and $32 for the year.

Once island capacity is reached (3000 vehicles), no additional vehicles will be admitted to the park.

The Island will open at 5 a.m. to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

New this year: No tents and canopies allowed .

. RV parking will be on the paddock area near the Casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

MUNICIPAL PARKING

The Municipal Parking Department also will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. on June 24.However, motorists are advised to observe parking restrictions. Parking violators will be ticketed, and in some instances, vehicles may be towed. Motorists will be ticketed for:

Improper parking (vehicles within 20 feet from crosswalk; within 15 feet from an intersection; within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic control device; and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant)

(vehicles within 20 feet from crosswalk; within 15 feet from an intersection; within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic control device; and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant) Parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys.

in front of fire hydrants and bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys. Parking in designated zones, such as handicap zones (without proper credentials), fire lanes, no parking zones or no standing zones



Parking Facilities

MPD will offer parking at the following City-owned garages.

Ford Underground Garage 24 hours $10

30 E. Jefferson

Millennium Garage 24 hours $10

432 W. Congress

Joe Louis Arena Garage, 900 W. Jefferson Avenue, will be CLOSED.

Fireworks viewing from any parking facility and tailgating are prohibited. For more information, call (313) 221-2500 or go online to www.detroitmi.gov/parking.

TOWING

Towed vehicles within the downtown area will be held at 11631 Mt. Elliott. Vehicles towed on Belle Isle will remain on the island. Detroit tow lot to close at 1 a.m. The fee for towing is $215 cash.

STREET AND FREEWAY CLOSURES

The following traffic changes will go into effect at approximately 6 p.m.:

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close. **

** The Detroit Police Department reserves the right to request closure of the freeways and surfaces streets earlier or later, depending on the volume of vehicle traffic.

CURFEW ENFORCEMENT

The City will enforce a curfew for minors, ages 17 and under, that will be in effect from 8 p.m. on June 24 until 6 a.m. on June 25 for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Third Street, Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to Gratiot Avenue, Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors are welcome to view the fireworks from any approved public area. However, for their safety, minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) if they choose to view from within the curfew boundaries. Minors will be allowed to travel to and from work, school, church or organized activities.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Drive. Minors will be held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

LOST CHILDREN

Parents can find lost children in the following locations:

Downtown – Cobo Center, Atwater Lounge (southeast corner-Atwater Atrium) – (313) 877-8064

East of I-375 – Martin Luther King High School – 3200 E. Lafayette Blvd.

Southwest Area – Third Precinct – 2875 W. Grand Blvd. (313) 596-5300 or Fourth Precinct – 4700 W. Fort Street (313) 596-5400

DETROIT DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

For bus riders, the Detroit Department of Transportation issued these reminders:

On June 24 starting at 5 p.m., the following eastside routes will end at the Bricktown People Mover Station on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette. The affected routes are Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5), Gratiot (#6), Jefferson (#9), Russell (#40), Chene (#52), Cadillac/Harper (#67), and Ryan Express (#95). Passengers going to the Rosa Parks Transit Center should board the People Mover at the Bricktown Station and exit at Times Square Station.

Woodward (#4) will lay over on Woodward at Adams in Grand Circus Park. Passengers may use the People Mover (Grand Circus Station) to reach other destinations.

All other downtown routes will start and end at Rosa Parks Transit Center. Passengers at the Rosa Parks Transit Center traveling east should board the People Mover at the Times Square Station and exit at the Bricktown Station to board eastbound coaches.

Additional service leaving downtown will be provided after the fireworks on an as-needed basis.

DDOT will have additional Conant (#12) coaches leaving Belle Isle every 15 minutes from 10:30 - 11:30 p.m. Passengers may board at regular locations and on Casino Way at The Strand and Inselruhe at the White House.

Check out Transit Guide Detroit for a full list of transportation options during the Fireworks.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) will operate from 6:30 a.m. – midnight.

DPM trains will bypass Renaissance Center and Millender Center stations beginning at 2 p.m. on June 24. After 2 p.m. only guests staying at the RenCen Marriott and Courtyard Marriott hotels will have access to the facility with appropriate ID. DPM trains will bypass Cobo Conference Center starting at 6 p.m. when the facility closes.

Financial District Station is the closest DPM station within walking distance of Hart Plaza. It is the next station following Millender Center and nearest to Cobo from the street.

All other DPM stations, except those named above, will remain open to the public until close. The People Mover fare is 75 cents per ride, and children ages five and under ride free. For more information, go online to www.thepeoplemover.com or call (313) 224-2160.

