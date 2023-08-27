Flashpoint: Former US attorneys break down Trump indictment; GOP debate discussion

Former President Trump's mugshot after being booked and released from the Fulton County Jail

DETROIT – A fourth indictment lands on former president Donald Trump. Two former U.S. attorneys Barbara McQuade and Matthew Schneider are here to break it down.

In Trump’s absence, the debate goes on. With him still far ahead in the polls, can a Trump alternative emerge to lead the field?

From the round of flash flooding that washed out neighborhoods and more than a few air travelers -- to a plane crash that just happened to take out the guy who led a short-lived march on Vladimir Putin.

Between those events, was an astonishing political week. I realize the bar has been moved sky-high on what it takes to astonish us but to see a former president’s mugshot -- well, that is a most extraordinary photo. Perhaps even more so for that fact that it is a kind of Rorschach ink blot, where some see shame and disgrace, others see a fighter under siege by a stacked system.

The night before that picture was taken, a stage of eight Republicans gathered for a debate at which most of them refused to condemn him even as they seek to replace him as the front-runner for the 2024 election. These continue to be very complicated times.

