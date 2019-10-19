Flashpoint

Flashpoint 10/20/19: Is the UAW-GM deal enough to end the ongoing strike?

By Natasha Dado, Devin Scillian - Anchor

The United Automobile Workers and General Motors have finally struck a deal. But is it enough to end the monthlong strike? 

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint: 

Also, as things continue heating up on Capitol Hill, NBC is bringing its focus on education to Detroit. 

Segment One: 

A roundtable discussion will take place featuring Bankole Thompson, editor-in-chief of the Pulse Institute; Jill Alper, of Alper Strategies; Dennis Darnois, of Densar Consulting; and editorial cartoonist and Detroit News auto writer Henry Payne.  

Segment Two: 

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode. 

 

