Flashpoint 11/11/18: Newly elected congresswomen discuss initiatives; long-term impact of election

A wave of new women will represent metro-Detroit in Washington, DC.

And what do Tuesday's results mean for the next two years? These are the topics we will discuss on Flashpoint.

After months of buildup, commercials, campaign rallies, debates and social media campaigns, we finally shut it all down with our votes Tuesday.

And even before we got to thinking about totals and winners and losers, we had to marvel at a very engaged electorate. It was the highest turnout for a Michigan midterm election in about 50 years. And women in particular led the way to the polls.

The blue wave that some expected nationally took dramatic shape in Michigan.

The governor's office, the attorney general, the secretary of state and two congressional seats flipped from red to blue. And all of those winners were women. Women won the two seats on the state supreme court, too.

And while John Conyers' congressional seat didn't change parties, it, too, flips into the hands of a woman, Rashida Tlaib. She and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota become the first Muslim women ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Not enough firsts for you?

Well, Dana Nessel becomes Michigan's first openly gay statewide office holder. And Garlin Gilchrist becomes the state's first African-American lieutenant governor.

Coming up this morning, three of those landmark women are here. We'll talk with Tlaib, and two other newly elected Democratic congresswomen, Haley Stevens and Elissa Slotkin, about their plans as they head to a very intense and seemingly combustible Washington with yet another mass shooting and the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

And then a little later on, what should we digest about the long-term implications of what happened Tuesday? It wasn't just Michigan. The Great Lakes states that pushed Donald Trump into the White House seem to be rebuilding the so-called blue wall. What does it all mean?

This edition of Flashpoint will also feature a roundtable discussion with guests Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News, Randy Richardville, former Michigan State Senate majority leader, Portia Roberson, CEO, Focus: Hope and Debbie Dingell, Democratic congresswoman for Michigan's 12th Congressional District



Newly elected democratic congresswomen, Haley Stevens, Rashida Tlaib and Elissa Slotkin discuss their plans and initiatives for the future.

Roundtable discussion with guests Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News, Randy Richardville, former Michigan State Senate majority leader, Portia Roberson, CEO, Focus: Hope and Debbie Dingell, Democratic congresswoman for Michigan's 12th Congressional District

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

