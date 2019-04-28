Flashpoint 4/28/19: Republican Paul Mitchell and Democrat Debbie Dingell discuss key issues

There is some good and bad news on the development front for Detroit. Guests will weigh in on the topic.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

Republican Paul Mitchell and Democrat Debbie Dingell will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday morning to discuss a wide-range of issues.

There is some good and bad news on the development front for Detroit. Guests will weigh in on the topic.

Segment One:

Republican Paul Mitchell and Democrat Debbie Dingell

Segment Two:

Kirk Pinho, reporter, Crain's Detroit Business and Daniel Howes, business columnist at The Detroit News.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.