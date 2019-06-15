Flashpoint 6/16/19: New findings in the Flint Water Crisis

DETROIT - If you live in Flint, you certainly feel like we hit another Flashpoint last week in that city's long-running odyssey.

On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she was dropping all of the standing charges in the Flint water investigation and basically rebooting the entire case.

Nessel had already dispatched Todd Flood as the special prosecutor and replaced him with her own team consisting of Fadwa Hammoud and Kym Worthy.

But this was a slap at the way the investigation had been handled by her predecessor, Bill Schuette -- but it may have also been that she saw the cases might be on shaky ground and she wants another and perhaps even broader run at those deemed responsible.



But it came just after a new report from researchers at Virginia Tech that puts a new spin on the science -- the lead in the water readings - that is at the very heart of the entire ordeal.

Among the findings? That the highest lead levels might actually have been from before Flint's water was switched over to the Flint river. Is that possible? And what would that mean for the re-start of the prosecution?

It's a lot to sort through -- and coming up Sunday morning we'll try to get to the bottom of it with Dr. Mark Edwards from Virginia Tech who'll talk about his new findings.

And we'll continue our examination of the state of affairs at the Eastern Market.

Also, can a resurgent Detroit keep its authentic heart and soul in places like the market?

This and more on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint.

